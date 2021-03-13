Martin Donnelly grabbed Larne's second goal against Dungannon

Larne regained third position in the Irish Premiership with a hard-fought 2-0 win at Dungannon Swifts' Stangmore Park home on Saturday.

A goal in each half for the visitors meant that Dean Shiels' managerial debut for Dungannon ended in defeat.

David McDaid's close-range finish put Tiernan Lynch's side ahead just before the interval.

Martin Donnelly's free-kick nine minutes from the end secured Larne's first victory in four games.

Dungannon, with Shiels taking charge for the first time after replacing Kris Lindsay, made an energetic start, pressing Larne high up the pitch in the early stages.

Gradually, however, the visitors, began to take charge with Ronan Hale going close twice inside a 60-second period, the first a low shot saved by Roy Carroll and the secondly narrowly wide.

Dunagnnon weathered the storm and managed a decent effort themselves when Rory Patterson's lay-off released strike partner Rhyss Campbell but although his shot was well-struck, it was too close to Conor Devlin.

The deadlock was eventually broken on 39 minutes when Andy Mitchell's cross-field pass found attacking full-back Tomas Cosgrove on the right flank and he fizzed a low ball across the face of goal, giving McDaid an easy finish from close range.

Larne were in the ascendancy at the start of the second period and Dungannon twice had to rely on their former Northern Ireland international goalkeeper.

Adam Glenny gave away possession inside his own half with Hale picking up the loose ball but Carroll was able to beat away his initial shot and when McDaid teed up Hale for a second time, the keeper was again equal to it.

Lee Lynch came close on a couple of occasions for Larne while substitute Ryan Mayse shot over for Swifts after Glenny's cross dropped into his path.

Larne had the ball in the net for a second time on 80 minutes when substitute Johnny McMurray saw an effort chalked off for offside.

However, referee Tony Clarke called the play back for a foul earlier in the move and Donnelly, anticipating that the Dungannon defensive wall would jump to try and block the shot, cleverly fired his effort under the wall and beyond the grasp of Carroll.

The defeat means that Dungannon have now won just once in their last 14 league games as they remain bottom of the table.

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch, speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound programme:

"We knew with Dean (Shiels) coming in today for his first game that we were always going to get that reaction from Dungannon and I was so impressed with how they tried to play.

"Davy (McDaid) has been working really, really hard. When that happens to strikers, they just have to keep ploughing away, keep getting into the right areas and eventually one will drop to you.

"Thankfully the longer the game went on we hoped our experience would eventually kick in and thankfully that happened.

"Marty Donnelly's brain works overtime when he steps onto the football field and he does things that nobody else can do.

"We lost our way a little bit in January and February and there's no getting away from that but we had a good win today and a draw last week and hopefully we're going to build on that."