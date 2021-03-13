Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Sheffield United have confirmed that manager Chris Wilder has left the club after almost five years in charge.

Wilder has left with the Blades bottom of the Premier League, with 14 points from 28 games.

The ex-Sheffield United defender became manager of the Yorkshire club in May 2016 and took them from League One to the Premier League in that time.

"Being manager of Sheffield United has been a special journey and one I'll never forget," said Wilder.

A statement from the Bramall Lane club said the 53-year-old had left by mutual consent following discussions between the board and Wilder.

"We are confident that all Blades fans around the world will join us in thanking Chris for his hard work, commitment and expertise in driving the club," said a Blades statement.

"Now the club will turn its attention to completing the season as strongly as possible and, if we are relegated, to preparing for the Championship.

"We confirm our intention to keep the core of the player group together and will continue to invest further in the academy and the first team, to place us in the best possible position for the future."

