Robbie McDaid fires home Glentoran's opener at Milltown

Robbie McDaid scored both goals in Glentoran's deserved 2-0 league victory over Warrenpoint Town at Milltown.

The Glens saw their six-game unbeaten run end at Ballymena on Tuesday but they bounced back by securing a comfortable three points.

Point frustrated the visitors until McDaid rifled into the bottom corner for a 59th-minute opener.

The striker capitalised on a mistake by keeper Andy Coleman to seal the win with nine minutes left.

Glentoran have moved up to fourth in the standings after a game which came to life after a disappointing first half.

McDaid registered the only shot on target but he fired his close-range shot straight at Coleman.

Jay Donnelly, Ciaran O'Connor and Patrick McClean went close for the Glens while the hosts had a penalty appeal turned down after keeper Dayle Coleing challenged Ryan Swan.

Glentoran made the breakthrough in clinical fashion with Jay Donnelly slipping McDaid through on the right and he arrowed beyond Coleman to find the net.

Coleman kept out a Jay Donnelly seconds later but he at fault for the second goal, sending his clearance straight a grateful McDaid, who ran in and calmly slotted home.

The keeper denied McDaid a treble before Glens substitute Ruaidhri Donnelly blazed over when clear on goal.

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott said: "I'm happy with the performance and happy with the three points.

"It's a difficult place to come, conditions weren't great and to get the win against a strong, physical, well-organised Warrenpoint team is pleasing."