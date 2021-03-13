Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Walter Smith's family have requested privacy following his operation

Former Rangers, Everton and Scotland manager Walter Smith has undergone an operation and is recovering in hospital, the club have said.

Rangers said that the 73-year-old's family "have requested privacy at this time" following Monday's surgery.

The boyhood Rangers fan achieved legendary status as manager, with 21 trophies won across two spells.

He won the latter seven titles of Rangers' nine-in-a-row run in the 1990s and returned to Ibrox in 2007.

Smith also managed Everton before his retirement in 2011.