Steven Gerrard has told Rangers fans to stay away from next Sunday's Old Firm derby at Celtic Park.

The manager issued an open letter, saying: "The best place you can support my players and I is from the comfort of your own home."

It comes after thousands broke Covid guidelines to celebrate the club's title success last weekend.

The game could be postponed if the Scottish government cannot be assured such scenes are not repeated.

A final decision over whether the match will go ahead will take place "early next week" said the justice secretary on Friday.

Humza Yousaf has also met with Celtic, Rangers, Police Scotland and Glasgow City Council and stressed public health "simply cannot and will not" be risked.

Gerrard's letter to fans added: "We must take collective responsibility to uphold the good name of this 150-year institution. You can't follow us to Parkhead as champions, the first time we can say we are champions in a decade.

"That hurts me, it hurts my management team and it hurts my players. We want you there with us but sadly, right now, you can't be.

"We must always remember how many lives Covid-19 has taken and we must remember the family and the friends which have gone because of this terrible disease."

'Enjoy the game on TV', says Kennedy

Celtic say they have "already taken steps to enhance security" and interim manager John Kennedy echoed Gerrard's message.

"It's been a massive loss for us not having the fans this season, they give us so much support both around the games and in the stadiums," he said.

"That's something we've had to face up to and we hope in the near future that we get everyone back where they belong which is inside the stadium and celebrating and working together again.

"The message from us is stay safe, stay at home, be with your families and enjoy the game on TV."