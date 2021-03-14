Last updated on .From the section Newport

Kevin Ellison made 352 league appearances during his nine-year spell at Morecambe

Kevin Ellison said he "doesn't like" Morecambe manager Dereck Adams after his goal celebration in Newport County's 3-1 win over his former club.

The 42-year-old came off the bench to score County's third against the club he played for from 2011 to 2020.

Ellison, who was released by Morecambe six months after Adams' appointment, ran straight over to his former manager and loudly celebrated his goal.

"He disrespected me, I don't like him, that's how it goes," Ellison said.

"I won't paper over cracks.

"I knew something was going to happen today, I had a feeling, and I'm more than happy to do that celebration I don't care what anyone says."

Ellison joined Newport on a one-year deal in September after impressing on trial, but the forward still feels resentment towards Adams for the way he was treated during his final months with Morecambe.

Victory for Newport moved them above Morecambe and up to fourth in League Two, four points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

But whatever division County find themselves in next season, veteran Ellison wants to prolong his 20-year professional career.

"People mention my age but I've always thought it was just a number," he said.

"If I look after myself and continue to make impacts like that I'll continue to play.

"I try to look after myself even more so now I'm getting older, I'm giving myself every chance to go again next season.

"I can't finish football as a pantomime villain without fans so I'll play next year hopefully and carry on.

"I think I can play every week even if the sports scientists tell me I can't."