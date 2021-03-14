Last updated on .From the section Newport

Michael Flynn was appointed Newport County manager in March 2017

Newport County have condemned online comments made towards manager Michael Flynn before their match at Morecambe.

In a statement, the club said they are investigating the messages and "will take swift and appropriate action".

Newport beat Morecambe 3-1 in Saturday's League Two match to move up to fourth in the table.

"We will not tolerate social media comments that are threatening, abusive, discriminatory, insulting or contain obscene language," said the club.

"Newport County AFC would like to remind its supporters that we take matters like this very seriously.

"Those found guilty of online abuse will be subject to temporary or permanent bans from the club's social media pages, user accounts being reported to the relevant authorities, and potential temporary and permanent Rodney Parade stadium bans. "