Match ends, Torino 1, Inter Milan 2.
Lautaro Martinez headed a late winner as Inter beat Torino 2-1 to move nine points clear at the top of Serie A.
Martinez steered substitute Alexis Sanchez's cross into the corner with five minutes left to secure Inter's eighth successive league victory.
Antonio Sanabria had earlier levelled for Torino after Romelu Lukaku opened the scoring from the penalty spot.
Second-placed AC Milan can move back to within six points of Inter with victory over Napoli later on Sunday.
The home side had the best chance of a scrappy first half when defender Lyanco headed Simone Verdi's free-kick against the post.
Inter created little before they were awarded a penalty just after an hour when Armando Izzo barged into the back of Martinez, with Lukaku sending goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu the wrong way for his 23rd goal of the season.
Torino were level just seven minutes later when Antonio Sanabria forced the ball home from close range after a scramble at a corner.
That looked to be enough to earn Torino a point before Martinez beat Sirigu from eight yards for his 15th goal of the season.
Line-ups
Torino
Formation 3-5-2
- 39Sirigu
- 5Izzo
- 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 3Silva Nascimento
- 27VojvodaSubstituted forGojakat 89'minutes
- 7Lukic
- 38Mandragora
- 8BaselliSubstituted forLinettyat 49'minutes
- 29MurruSubstituted forAnsaldiat 67'minutes
- 24VerdiSubstituted forZazaat 67'minutes
- 19SanabriaSubstituted forBelottiat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Belotti
- 10Gojak
- 11Zaza
- 13Rodríguez
- 15Ansaldi
- 18Ujkani
- 26Bonazzoli
- 32Milinkovic-Savic
- 45Ferigra
- 77Linetty
- 99Buongiorno
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95Bastoni
- 2HakimiSubstituted forDarmianat 88'minutes
- 23Barella
- 77BrozovicSubstituted forSánchezat 81'minutes
- 5GagliardiniBooked at 53minsSubstituted forEriksenat 56'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forYoungat 56'minutes
- 9Lukaku
- 10MartínezSubstituted forVecinoat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 15Young
- 24Eriksen
- 27Padelli
- 36Darmian
- 97Radu
- 99Pinamonti
- Referee:
- Paolo Valeri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torino 1, Inter Milan 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Armando Izzo (Torino) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Cristian Ansaldi with a cross.
Post update
Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Amer Gojak (Torino).
Post update
Attempt missed. Rolando Mandragora (Torino) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Amer Gojak replaces Mergim Vojvoda.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Andrea Belotti replaces Antonio Sanabria.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matías Vecino replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Matteo Darmian replaces Achraf Hakimi.
Post update
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Antonio Sanabria (Torino).
Goal!
Goal! Torino 1, Inter Milan 2. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alexis Sánchez with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Cristian Ansaldi.
Post update
Foul by Christian Eriksen (Inter Milan).
Post update
Sasa Lukic (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Mergim Vojvoda.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Marcelo Brozovic.
Post update
Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Simone Zaza (Torino).
