Aaron Ramsey joined Juventus during the summer of 2019

Wales are waiting to see whether midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be available for this month's World Cup qualifiers.

Ramsey, 30, was not included in Juventus' squad for Sunday's Serie A game against Cagliari because of an unspecified injury.

The former Arsenal player has featured in just three of Wales' last 15 games.

His last appearance was against the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League last November.

Wales' squad for World Cup qualifiers against Belgium on 24 March and the Czech Republic on 30 March as well as a friendly in between those games against Mexico will be announced on Monday.

Robert Page will be in charge due to the absence of Ryan Giggs, who has had his bail extended after denying an allegation of assault.

Bournemouth forward David Brooks is a doubt having been ruled out for four weeks in February because of an ankle injury.