Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored six goals in his last seven appearances for Arsenal in all competitions

Arsenal say captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped for Sunday's game against Tottenham for a "breach of pre-match protocol".

Aubameyang was scheduled to start at Emirates Stadium but was dropped to the bench in favour of Alexandre Lacazette.

"He was going to start the game, we had a disciplinary issue, we have drawn the line and we move on," Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told Sky Sports.

"We have a process that we have to respect for every game and that's it."

Arteta added: "It was a decision made after evaluating everything and who Auba is and what he's done.

"We have other players who can play. Recently we have changed the team quite a lot and there are players who are willing to play and deserve a chance, so I'm comfortable with that."

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, former Gunners defender Martin Keown said: "It's very surprising. You wouldn't expect a disciplinary problem from your captain."

Aubameyang is Arsenal's top scorer this season with 14 goals and has scored six in his last seven appearances in all competitions.