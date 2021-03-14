Redman is congratulated by Trai Hume after scoring Ballymena's second against Glentoran last week

Ballymena United full-back Ross Redman says the club are focusing more on "trying to breaking into the top six" than on European qualification given the unpredictable nature of the season.

Redman has been one of the success stories of the Sky Blues' campaign, nailing down a starting berth and winning the Northern Ireland Football Writers' December player of the month.

"We're just trying to get as many points on the board as we can. We don't know how many games we're going to be playing - 33, 35 or 38," said Redman.

Ballymena sit seventh in the Premiership table, five points behind Cliftonville above them, with two matches in hand over the Reds.

Saturday's 2-1 win over Portadown at the Showgrounds extended the Braidmen's unbeaten run to five games, the club having lost their previous five fixtures by a single goal.

David Jeffrey's side face Warrenpoint Town at Milltown on Tuesday night, the first of two away trips to face Barry Gray's charges in the space of four days. That will be followed by five home matches.

"As good as we were in beating Glentoran at the Oval on Tuesday, we were probably as bad against Portadown but we managed the game well once we went 2-1 up.

"It's been a crazy season the way the fixtures come up but we are just focused on Tuesday's game - both games at Warrenpoint will be completely different, especially with Saturday's match kicking off at 17:30 GMT.

"Both will be tough games and we don't look too far ahead. The matches come so thick and fast on Saturday and Tuesday that you just have to get your head down and try to put a consistent run together.

"During that spell of defeats we were not getting the rub of the green and a few individual errors cost us draws.

"We were playing quite well without getting results but managed to turn it round against Portadown at the end of February and carry it on from there."

New lease of life at Ballymena

Redman has found the net twice in recent weeks, in the victories over two of his former clubs, Portadown and Glentoran, and he concedes his football career has been given a ne lease of life under the stewardship of Jeffrey.

"It's been great since I arrived at Ballymena - I've really enjoyed it and I'm back to enjoying my football.

"The way the manager believes in and motivates players is second to none and it was nice to score, no matter who it was against - especially when you don't get too many."

Ballymena participated in the Europa League in 2017 and 2019 but Redman says it is not something that is being discussed regularly in the Sky Blues' dressing room.

"A shot at European football would be nice but for the moment we are just concentrating on our next match and improving our position. We are in the privileged position of being able to play when others can't.

"We would love the fans to be in the stadiums, the sooner they are back the better for everyone. When you are trying to grind out a 2-1 win like we were on Saturday it helps having the supporters there to push you on."