Son Heung-min was substituted for Erik Lamela, who opened the scoring at Emirates Stadium

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min lasted just 19 minutes of Sunday's north London derby at Arsenal before limping off with an apparent hamstring injury.

Son, 28, pulled up after chasing a long ball through the middle at the Emirates and was replaced by Erik Lamela.

The South Korea international has been an ever-present for Tottenham in the Premier League this season, starting all of their 28 games.

He is Spurs' second top scorer with 13 in the league, three behind Harry Kane.

Son's replacement Lamela went on to open the scoring with a stunning rabona strike to put Tottenham ahead in the derby.