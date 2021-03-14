Match ends, Cagliari 1, Juventus 3.
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick inside the opening 32 minutes as Juventus bounced back from their midweek Champions League exit by beating Cagliari 3-1.
Ronaldo, 36, opened the scoring with a header before a right-footed penalty and a drilled, left-footed finish completed a 'perfect' treble.
Giovanni Simeone pulled a goal back for Cagliari in the second half.
Juventus stay third but are now three points clear of fourth-placed Atalanta.
Ronaldo came in for some criticism after Juventus' extra-time defeat against Porto on Tuesday, the second year in a row they have been knocked out at the last-16 stage. But this performance was a reminder of just how devastating the former Manchester United forward can be.
He rose unmarked to meet Juan Cuadrado's corner to send a towering header beyond Alessio Cragno after just 10 minutes, before drawing a foul from the goalkeeper for a penalty which he converted 15 minutes later.
The third goal was vintage Ronaldo, collecting Federico Chiesa's pass just inside the area, shimmying away from a defender and powering the ball into the top corner.
Cagliari, who are just two points clear of the relegation zone, improved in the second half and got on the scoresheet when Simeone slid home Gabriele Zappa's cross from the right.
Ronaldo could have scored his fourth goal with virtually the last kick of the game, but Cragno did well to rush out and block.
Line-ups
Cagliari
Formation 3-5-2
- 28Cragno
- 23CeppitelliSubstituted forKlavanat 69'minutes
- 2Godín
- 24RuganiSubstituted forPereiroat 80'minutes
- 25ZappaSubstituted forAsamoahat 69'minutes
- 8Marin
- 32DuncanSubstituted forDeiolaat 81'minutes
- 4Nainggolan
- 18Nández
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
- 9SimeoneSubstituted forCerriat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Aresti
- 3Tripaldelli
- 14Deiola
- 15Klavan
- 16Calabresi
- 19Asamoah
- 20Pereiro
- 27Cerri
- 31Vicario
- 40Walukiewicz
- 42Contini
- 44Carboni
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju CuadradoBooked at 18minsSubstituted forFrabottaat 83'minutes
- 4de Ligt
- 3ChielliniSubstituted forBonucciat 70'minutes
- 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forBernardeschiat 34'minutes
- 44Kulusevski
- 13Danilo
- 25Rabiot
- 22ChiesaSubstituted forArthurat 83'minutes
- 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 14mins
- 9MorataSubstituted forMcKennieat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Arthur
- 14McKennie
- 19Bonucci
- 31Pinsoglio
- 33Bernardeschi
- 36Di Pardo
- 37Dragusin
- 38Frabotta
- 41Fagioli
- 42Garofani
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home8
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cagliari 1, Juventus 3.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ragnar Klavan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dejan Kulusevski.
Post update
Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).
Post update
Kwadwo Asamoah (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alessandro Deiola (Cagliari).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ragnar Klavan (Cagliari) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Danilo.
Post update
Attempt saved. Gastón Pereiro (Cagliari) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Nahitan Nández.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alessandro Deiola with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus).
Post update
Diego Godín (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Gastón Pereiro (Cagliari) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alberto Cerri.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Gianluca Frabotta replaces Juan Cuadrado.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Arthur replaces Federico Chiesa.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Ragnar Klavan.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ragnar Klavan (Cagliari) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Razvan Marin with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Cagliari. Alessandro Deiola replaces Joseph Alfred Duncan.