Lys Mousset came off the bench for Sheffield United in Sunday's defeat at Leicester City

Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset has been charged after a Lamborghini crashed into "a number of parked cars" in January.

The 25-year-old Frenchman will appear in court in June.

"Lys Mousset has been charged with driving without due care and attention and failing to stop after an RTC (road traffic collision)," South Yorkshire Police said.

Sheffield United have declined to comment.

The charges follow a collision shortly after 12.10am on Monday, 4 January in Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, police said.

"An orange Lamborghini was involved in a collision with a number of parked cars," they added.

"A second man who was arrested in connection with the crash has been issued with a penalty notice for wasting police time."

Mousset joined the Blades from Bournemouth in July 2019.

He came off the bench to make an appearance for the Premier League's bottom side in Sunday's 5-0 loss to Leicester City.