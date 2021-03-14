Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United must score against AC Milan after drawing the first leg of their last-16 tie 1-1 at home

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expects to have all his striking options available again for Thursday's Europa League last-16 second leg with AC Milan.

United must score in Milan after conceding a late equaliser at home.

Solskjaer's attacking options were limited for his side's 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

"It's very likely Edinson [Cavani] and Anthony [Martial] are fit, Donny [van de Beek] hopefully as well," he said.

"Paul [Pogba] even might make the trip and David [de Gea] is back from isolation."

Because of injuries Manchester United named two goalkeepers on the bench for the game against the Hammers.

After the Milan match, United travel to Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

"We need them back," added Solskjaer. "We want to improve on last season. [It's] a massive week for us."