Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

We go into the final round of fixtures before the Scottish Premiership split this weekend, with one spot still to be decided in the top half of the table.

St Mirren are favourites to hang on to sixth place since they hold a two-point lead over chasing St Johnstone.

Aberdeen begin life after Derek McInnes and they are running out of games to catch third-placed Hibernian, who are looking for a top-flight club record 11th away win this season.

The action ends with the small matter of an Old Firm derby. Rangers go to Celtic Park as champions but can they hold on to their unbeaten league record after a disappointing Europa League exit?

Dundee United v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

Dundee United midfielder Peter Pawlett is a fitness doubt to face his former team.

On-loan striker Fraser Hornby is fit again and returns to the Aberdeen squad as Paul Sheerin begins his spells as interim boss.

Dundee United defender Mark Reynolds: "All we can focus on and control is what we do on the pitch and we feel we are finding a way of play that suits us and gets us success and if we concentrate on that and bring it to the game we feel we can get a result."

Aberdeen interim manager Paul Sheerin: "I think we were fortunate not to have a game last weekend. It allowed the dust to settle a little. We started afresh on Monday and it has been a case since then of concentrating on this game. All that we can do is put the demands that we have done on the players and hope that they respond."

Did you know? Aberdeen, who have won once in nine outings, are unbeaten in six meetings with United since 2015, three of them at Tannadice, with this season's two games both ending goalless.

Hamilton Academical v St Mirren (Sat, 15:00)

Hamilton wing-back Scott McMann should return from injury, while manager Brian Rice has "one or two concerns" but is hopeful nobody will drop out.

Nathan Thomas, Marios Ogkmpoe, Lewis Smith, Andy Winter, Shaun Want and David Templeton remain sidelined.

St Mirren, seeking a win to make sure of their top six place, have no fresh injuries and continue without forwards Kristian Dennis and Eamonn Brophy.

Hamilton defender Aaron Martin: "You have just got to be positive, have a mindset that is super-positive about getting the right result. All you can do is go out there and do your best every game. It's trying not to focus on all the other side of things that may or may not happen."

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "I am really proud of how the club have come through this season and we are so close to achieving what we set out to do and I just hope we can go and finish the job off. Because I genuinely believe if it wasn't for Covid we would have another six or seven points on the board and we might be up there fighting for that fourth spot."

Did you know?: Motherwell - twice - are the only team Accies have beaten in 12 games since the turn of the year, while St Mirren are unbeaten in seven against Hamilton.

Hamilton are without a win in five, have not had a victory in four at home, with their only victory in 11 outings being away to Well, and St Mirren have only one win in seven.

Kilmarnock v Motherwell (15:00)

Kilmarnock defender Clevid Dikamona is back from a hamstring injury and could replace Ross Millen, who begins a two-match ban following his red card against Ross County.

Midfielder Greg Kiltie drops out through injury but might only miss one match.

Motherwell have no new players back from injury following their two-week break, with manager Graham Alexander still missing a full team of players including January signings Eddie Nolan, Sam Foley and Harry Smith.

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright: "I knew it was going to be tough when I took the job. I believed then I could do enough to keep us in this league and I still believe that.

"The enormity of the job now with the position we are in is massive. If we can do it, and that's the aim, it will rank up with any achievements I have had in management/coaching."

Motherwell defender Ricki Lamie: "The break came at an inconvenient time but it's given us a chance to reflect on what we have done well over the past handful of games and hopefully take that into the last six games.

"It's not just about increasing that gap (on teams beneath them), it's about taking positives into each game and into next season as well."

Did you know?: Kilmarnock have gone 10 games without a win, losing nine, while Motherwell are three without defeat and are unbeaten in three visits to Rugby Park without losing a goal.

Livingston v Hibernian (Sat, 15:00)

Livingston goalkeeper Max Stryjek is back in contention after recovering from a back complaint and defender Alan Lithgow has returned to training after 15 months out following hip surgery.

Hibs are without winger Jamie Murphy, who sat out last week's win over Ross County with a niggle.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "We have been in the Premiership three years. We finished ninth the first year and we weren't a million miles away from top six. Last year we finished fifth and the season got ended early.

"That's two top-six finishes for Livingston and the players, the staff have to take massive credit for that because I think that's a fantastic achievement for everyone associated with the club."

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "Kevin Nisbet should have that controlled swagger about him. He just needs to keep backing it up by playing well and scoring goals. He's been recognised by a really good manager in Steve Clarke and deemed worthy of being in a squad that has some really good players and has qualified for a major tournament. He should take enormous confidence from that."

Did you know?: Livingston ended a run of six without a win by defeating Hamilton last weekend, while Hibs have won three of their last four games away from Easter Road, with both meetings between these sides this season ending in away victories.

St Johnstone v Ross County (Sat, 15:00)

St Johnstone continue without injured midfielder Murray Davidson as they chase a win and hope for a St Mirren slip-up, but Shaun Rooney is back training.

Ross County defender Callum Morris remains out with a hamstring problem.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "We need to find a way to win the game - that will give us a chance to get top six. It is a tough ask, but I would rather be in this position than where we were three or four months ago.

"If we win the game, no matter what, it probably puts us safe from relegation."

Ross County manager John Hughes: "The way that games are going at this moment, it looks like we are going to have to score two goals to pick up three points, because we are getting soft penalties against us. It's just very frustrating that it seems to be open season against Ross County."

Did you know?: St Johnstone, who have not beaten County in seven meetings, have gone four games without defeat, while the visitors, beaten by Hibs last time out, have alternated between a loss and win for their last seven fixtures.

Celtic v Rangers (Sun, 12:00 BST)

Celtic defender Greg Taylor is back in training after missing the last two matches with a thigh problem.

Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury and Mikey Johnston remains sidelined with a knock.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard will hold a face-to-face with Glen Kamara before deciding if the midfielder is in the right frame of mind to play after Thursday's Slavia Prague racism controversy.

Leon Balogun was sent off along with Kemar Roofe against the Czechs but could be required to fill in at right-back with Nathan Patterson struggling and skipper James Tavernier still out.

Ryan Jack is also missing but veteran striker Jermain Defoe returns after being ineligible in Europe.

Celtic interim manager John Kennedy: "Our motivation will purely be to take the game in isolation, competing against your biggest rivals, and putting a marker down in terms of what we do going forward.

"What has been in the past has happened, Rangers have won the title, we accept that and it is about moving forward and not just accepting that is going to be the norm. We have not shown what we are truly capable of this season."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: " We haven't really had much time or preparation to think about this fixture. That's not an excuse. It's how it is. We're quite used to this schedule - bounding from game to game. Come kick-off we'll be ready and prepared. We'll have a game plan that will hopefully be good enough on the day.

"We will have internal targets and I want the standard and the hunger and the consistency to remain from a league point of view. I think it is only normal that now the priority swings to the Scottish Cup, with all due respect."

Did you know?: Celtic have lost once in eight games while Rangers remain undefeated in the Premiership this season and have beaten their city rivals in their last three meetings.

