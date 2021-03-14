Last updated on .From the section Football

Emile Smith Rowe has four assists in 15 appearances in the Premier League

Mason Greenwood, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Emile Smith Rowe have been named in a strong England squad for next week's Uefa U21 Euro finals group stage.

Aidy Boothroyd's team face Croatia, Portugal and Switzerland in Group D, with only two of the four progressing to this summer's knockout tournament.

Arsenal's in-form attacker Smith Rowe is in the squad for the first time.

PSV Eindhoven midfielder Noni Madueke and West Brom goalkeeper Josh Griffiths are also new to the set-up.

United striker Greenwood and Chelsea midfielder Hudson-Odoi are two of a handful of established Premier League players in the squad, with Everton duo Ben Godfrey and Tom Davies, Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze, Burnley's Dwight McNeil and Sheffield United pair Rhian Brewster and Aaron Ramsdale also among the pack.

"I'm excited by this group - not just in their ability but also their togetherness and team spirit - and I know they will do everything they can to make the country proud," said manager Boothroyd.

This year's competition sees the group stage and knockout stage held separately.

The opening stage involves 16 nations competing between 24 and 31 March with the four group winners and four runners-up qualifying for the knockout phase, which will be jointly hosted by Hungary and Slovenia from 31 May to 6 June.

England's Group D fixtures:

Thursday, 25 March, 14:00 GMT - v Switzerland, Koper

Sunday, 28 March, 20:00 GMT - v Portugal, Ljubljana

Wednesday, 31 March, 17:00 GMT - v Croatia, Koper

England U21 squad in full

Goalkeepers: Josef Bursik (Stoke City), Josh Griffiths (Cheltenham Town, loan from West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Max Aarons (Norwich City), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Marc Guehi (Swansea City, loan from Chelsea), Lloyd Kelly (AFC Bournemouth), Ryan Sessegnon (Hoffenheim, loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Steven Sessegnon (Bristol City, loan from Fulham), Japhet Tanganga (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Wilmot (Watford)

Midfielders: Tom Davies (Everton), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (West Bromwich Albion, loan from Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Dwight McNeil (Burnley), Oliver Skipp (Norwich City, loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Attackers: Rhian Brewster (Sheffield United), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Noni Madueke (PSV Eindhoven), Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal), Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal)