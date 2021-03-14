Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Austrian head coach Franco Foda could be without a host of players against Scotland

The Austrian FA will "proceed as planned" for their match with Scotland, despite travel restrictions that may affect their squad.

Austria could be without Bundesliga players as all but essential travel between Germany and the UK is banned.

Captain Julian Baumgartlinger and Marcel Sabitzer are among the Germany-based players in Franco Foda's squad.

The Austrian FA have written external-link to the Bundesliga regarding the World Cup qualifier on 25 March.

The association tweeted to say they would fulfil the fixture in Glasgow "after careful consideration of all factors".

Goalkeeper Pavao Pervan, defender David Alaba, midfielder Stefan Ilsanker and forward Michael Gregoritsch also play their club football in Germany.

Travel between Germany and the UK has been banned by German authorities without a 14-day quarantine period on return, with no exemptions for elite athletes.