Celtic should show "humility and class" by giving rivals Rangers a guard of honour in Sunday's Old Firm fixture, says Brendan Rodgers.

The Leicester City boss says his old team, with whom he won two Scottish Premiership titles, should use it as "motivation" for next season.

Rangers clinched the top-flight title on 14 March, with Neil Lennon, Rodgers' successor, leaving his post last month.

"You should show humility and class, be a sporting team," he told Sky Sports external-link .

"I can never forget when I was at Chelsea as a young coach and in that first season with Jose [Mourinho] they won the title.

"That must have been really, really difficult but it showed you the class of Sir Alex [Ferguson] and showed you the humility of him [to get his Manchester United side to form guard of honour].

"It was sporting but can also provide you with great motivation going forward. It's something that for me - despite the rivalry, despite how difficult it is - you should do and then use it as motivation."

Rangers have been peerless this season under the charge of Steven Gerrard, Rodgers' former Liverpool captain.

The 40-year-old has yet to lose a game in the Premiership this season going into Sunday's match at Celtic Park, while the quarter-finals of the Europa League are still within reach after a 1-1 first leg draw away to Slavia Prague.

"The intensity of the Celtic-Rangers competition, the demands and expectation, it's huge," added Rodgers. "In that third year he's delivered what they wanted.

"As a Celtic supporter it's sad to see, of course, but they've been the most consistent team. They deserve it."