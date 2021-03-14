Last updated on .From the section Charlton

Lee Bowyer's last match in charge of Charlton Athletic was a 1-1 draw at home to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has resigned after nearly three years in charge at the League One club.

Former Addicks midfielder Bowyer, 44, was initially put in caretaker charge in March 2018 before being appointed permanently in September the same year.

He departs with more than two years left on his contract having agreed a deal until summer 2023 in January 2020.

"It was a difficult decision to leave," said Bowyer. "Everyone knows how I feel about the club."

Charlton are eighth in League One, two points off the play-off places with 11 games remaining this season.

"The club is now in a place with a good owner that cares and wants to improve the place," added Bowyer.

"I hope the club can continue to grow. It will always hold a special place in my heart."

As Charlton manager, Bowyer guided them to promotion from League One in 2019 as they beat Sunderland in the play-off final at Wembley.

But he was unable to prevent them being relegated in their first season back in the Championship, while the club also dealt with a tumultuous time off the pitch through two changes in ownership.

"I would like to thank Lee for everything he has done for Charlton," owner Thomas Sandgaard said in a club statement.

"I have enjoyed working with him and wish him the best for his future. Our focus now is on finding the correct replacement to take this club forward."

Assistant manager Johnnie Jackson will take caretaker charge for Charlton's home game against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday.

The Addicks are unbeaten in their past four league matches, including Bowyer's final game in charge - a 1-1 draw at home to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.