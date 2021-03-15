Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan Athletic are 21st in League One and level on points with 20th-placed Northampton Town as they look to avoid a second successive relegation

A consortium led by Bahrain businessman Abdulrahman Al-Jasmi has reached an agreement to take over financially troubled League One club Wigan.

The move comes after months of uncertainty at the club, which has been in administration since July 2020.

The Latics' financial problems went on to lead to their relegation from the Championship last season.

The takeover, which remains dependent on English Football League approval, is hoped to be completed by 31 March.

Talal Al-Hammad, who will take over as chairman, says the incoming owners want to "restore pride and belief" at the club.

Wigan's prospective sale to Phoenix 2021 Limited, owned by Al-Jasmi, comes after a deal with a Spanish consortium fell through at the start of January, after it was initially blocked by the English Football League.

Pressure had increased on the need for a potential deal to be completed as EFL rules prevent clubs from starting successive seasons in administration.

A total of 11 parties were reported to be interested in a takeover prior to Al-Hammad's bid, leading to Monday's deal.

Wigan, who are 21st in League One as they look to avoid a second straight relegation, are still without a permanent manager after John Sheridan left to join Swindon Town in November.

Earlier this season, fans raised more than £650,000 to try to protect the club's future as a takeover saga continued.

More to follow.