Erik Lamela scored possibly the goal of the season

Erik Lamela scored the possible goal of the season, Chelsea put six past Bristol City in the FA Women's League Cup final, Salford City had to hand back a trophy after 24 hours and one fan brought the match-day atmosphere home.

1. Flipping marvellous

Sam Kerr bagged a hat-trick and Fran Kirby was involved in each goal as Chelsea pumped Bristol City 6-0 in the FA Women's League Cup final on Sunday.

Kerr deserved that drink afterwards.

2. Rabona-fide stunner

Erik Lamela managed to pack quite a lot into his short spell in the North London derby on Sunday. Brought on after 14 minutes, scored an outrageous 'rabona' on 33 minutes, sent off for a second yellow with 14 minutes remaining.

3. An away day at home

Right now, we would pay well over the odds for an obstructed view like this.

4. Warrant for Alex Iwobi's arrest

As a special mother's day treat, Alex Iwobi appears to have served up a nice vase full of baked beans. This is the most controversial thing since Heinz did that stunt with Weetabix.

5. Liam Scales > Dennis Bergkamp

You will struggle to find a better taken goal this season than this from Shamrock Rovers' Liam Scales. He's a defender, by the way.

6. Pathetic title defence

Due to a Covid-enforced scheduling quirk, Salford City didn't get to keep hold of their EFL Trophy for very long. The delayed 2019-20 EFL Trophy final was played on Saturday, when Salford beat League One Portsmouth on penalties. Just 24 hours later, Sunderland beat Tranmere Rovers in the 2020-21 final.

7. Mascot on target

We cannot confirm whether the crossbow was loaded.

8. Satisfying

Sometimes football gives you exactly what you want.

9. Emperor strikes

We have almost certainly seen this man implicated in a story of a wild Oxford United team night out that also involved a police horse.

10. Level playing field

Good point?

11. Soccer moms with guns

On Mother's Day, we said thanks to all mums - none less than these ones who ball too. The sheer disregard for typically accepted norms around waistband height here are admirable.

13. Live scenes of us bumping into our ex on 21 June

These were the, er, passionate scenes as Kevin Ellison scored past his old club on Saturday. Football is about emotions.