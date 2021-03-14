Top Football Tweets: Erik Lamela had an eventful afternoon
Erik Lamela scored the possible goal of the season, Chelsea put six past Bristol City in the FA Women's League Cup final, Salford City had to hand back a trophy after 24 hours and one fan brought the match-day atmosphere home.
1. Flipping marvellous
Sam Kerr bagged a hat-trick and Fran Kirby was involved in each goal as Chelsea pumped Bristol City 6-0 in the FA Women's League Cup final on Sunday.
Kerr deserved that drink afterwards.
2. Rabona-fide stunner
Erik Lamela managed to pack quite a lot into his short spell in the North London derby on Sunday. Brought on after 14 minutes, scored an outrageous 'rabona' on 33 minutes, sent off for a second yellow with 14 minutes remaining.
3. An away day at home
Right now, we would pay well over the odds for an obstructed view like this.
4. Warrant for Alex Iwobi's arrest
As a special mother's day treat, Alex Iwobi appears to have served up a nice vase full of baked beans. This is the most controversial thing since Heinz did that stunt with Weetabix.
5. Liam Scales > Dennis Bergkamp
You will struggle to find a better taken goal this season than this from Shamrock Rovers' Liam Scales. He's a defender, by the way.
6. Pathetic title defence
Due to a Covid-enforced scheduling quirk, Salford City didn't get to keep hold of their EFL Trophy for very long. The delayed 2019-20 EFL Trophy final was played on Saturday, when Salford beat League One Portsmouth on penalties. Just 24 hours later, Sunderland beat Tranmere Rovers in the 2020-21 final.
7. Mascot on target
We cannot confirm whether the crossbow was loaded.
8. Satisfying
Sometimes football gives you exactly what you want.
9. Emperor strikes
We have almost certainly seen this man implicated in a story of a wild Oxford United team night out that also involved a police horse.
10. Level playing field
Good point?
11. Soccer moms with guns
On Mother's Day, we said thanks to all mums - none less than these ones who ball too. The sheer disregard for typically accepted norms around waistband height here are admirable.
13. Live scenes of us bumping into our ex on 21 June
These were the, er, passionate scenes as Kevin Ellison scored past his old club on Saturday. Football is about emotions.