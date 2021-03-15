Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Southampton striker Che Adams, who has been capped by England's under-20 side, has agreed to represent Scotland. (Record) external-link

Adams, who qualifies for Scotland through the grandparent rule, will be called up for this month's World Cup qualifiers. (Express, print edition)

There is doubt about whether Adams will be included in the Scotland squad to face Austria, Israel and Faroe Islands. (Mail Online) external-link

Former Scotland and Celtic forward Kris Commons has suggested Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson should make be included in Steve Clarke's national squad. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Rangers right-back Alan Hutton has been impressed with teenager Patterson's maturity after breaking into the Ibrox first team in recent weeks. (Sun) external-link

Rangers will sell players only at the right time, says director of football Ross Wilson. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Results in Russia last weekend could help Celtic secure a seeded place in next season's Champions League third qualifying round. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Interim Celtic manager John Kennedy can handle the pressure of Sunday's Old Firm match against Rangers, says his former team-mate Didier Agathe. (Sun) external-link

Former Aberdeen player Frank McDougall has urged the Pittodrie club to appoint a new manager now rather than wait until the summer. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Duncan Shearer believes his former Aberdeen team-mate Stephen Glass would be a brave appointment as Pittodrie boss, but one he would welcome. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link