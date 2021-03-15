Scottish Gossip: Adams, Patterson, Scotland, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen
Southampton striker Che Adams, who has been capped by England's under-20 side, has agreed to represent Scotland. (Record)
Adams, who qualifies for Scotland through the grandparent rule, will be called up for this month's World Cup qualifiers. (Express, print edition)
There is doubt about whether Adams will be included in the Scotland squad to face Austria, Israel and Faroe Islands. (Mail Online)
Former Scotland and Celtic forward Kris Commons has suggested Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson should make be included in Steve Clarke's national squad. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Former Rangers right-back Alan Hutton has been impressed with teenager Patterson's maturity after breaking into the Ibrox first team in recent weeks. (Sun)
Rangers will sell players only at the right time, says director of football Ross Wilson. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Results in Russia last weekend could help Celtic secure a seeded place in next season's Champions League third qualifying round. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Interim Celtic manager John Kennedy can handle the pressure of Sunday's Old Firm match against Rangers, says his former team-mate Didier Agathe. (Sun)
Former Aberdeen player Frank McDougall has urged the Pittodrie club to appoint a new manager now rather than wait until the summer. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Duncan Shearer believes his former Aberdeen team-mate Stephen Glass would be a brave appointment as Pittodrie boss, but one he would welcome. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Cowdenbeath manager Gary Bollan says this season's Scottish League Two campaign should have been declared null and void. (Courier - subscription required)