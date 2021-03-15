Sligo Rovers qualified for the Europa Conference League by finishing fourth last season

Every baby born at Sligo University Hospital this year will be offered a Sligo Rovers shirt in a new project launched by the League of Ireland side.

The initiative will see over 1,000 Rovers jerseys donated to families of newborns in Sligo and parts of Leitrim, Donegal, Roscommon, Cavan and Mayo.

Last season, the Sligo Rovers community fundraised 400,000 euro for the club.

The project is designed to extend the bond between the club and the community "from the very earliest stage of life".

Rovers successfully traded through the 2020 thanks to the money fundraised by the Bit O' Red Supporters Trust and the community. It is expected a similar effort will be required for the upcoming Premier Division season if matches are to take place behind closed doors.

Manager Liam Buckley said it is "hugely important traditions are passed down" between supporters.

"I'm very proud to represent all of the people at this football club," said Buckley, whose side begin the new campaign against Dundalk on Saturday.

"We do miss the interactions with our supporters here and I can't tell you how much we want them back with us. This is a great gesture that will add to the thousands of people who get behind us each and every week."

"Sligo Rovers have existed through 93 years because each generation has passed their love of the club on to the next," added chief executive Colin Feehily.

"We're very happy to be bringing extra smiles to those in Sligo University Hospital. As we pass on these kits to the staff today to give to families, we want to express our huge gratitude to all of the employees at the hospital.

"Their work over this past year has been incredible. They have the admiration of everyone and thanks at The Showgrounds."