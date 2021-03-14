Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver has signed a two-year contract extension with the Women's Super League club.

The 22-year-old spent time in the club's academy before three seasons in the USA with Clemson Tigers.

She returned in January 2020 and her excellent recent form saw her make her debut for England in the 6-0 friendly win over Northern Ireland last month.

"I'm really excited to sign this contract and stay here for another two years," MacIver told the club website. external-link

"Being at Everton has been pivotal in my progression over the past year. Working with the coaching staff and a goalkeeper like Tinny Korpela - we push each other every day in training - has helped me so much.

"The Champions League is where we want to be. I really believe the foundations are in place to do that. I don't see why we can't break into that top three or four in the Women's Super League and cement ourselves as a top side in Europe.

"On a personal level, the ultimate goal is to be England's number one. I really believe being an Everton player can help me achieve that."