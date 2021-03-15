Maren Mjelde: Chelsea defender out for the rest of the season with knee injury
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Chelsea defender Maren Mjelde will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in their Women's League Cup final win over Bristol City.
Mjelde was carried off on a stretcher and taken to hospital following the incident with Aimee Palmer on Sunday.
In a statement released on Twitter, the Norway international, 31, said the injury was not as bad as first feared.
"I will have to undergo surgery but if everything goes to plan, I will be back in the summer," she said.