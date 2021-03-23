League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United19:00BradfordBradford City
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium, England

Scunthorpe United v Bradford City

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 33Howard
  • 32Howe
  • 2Clarke
  • 4Bedeau
  • 12Brown
  • 8Gilliead
  • 23Karacan
  • 20Spence
  • 14Green
  • 11Eisa
  • 9Loft

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 22Beestin
  • 24Olomola
  • 25Rowe
  • 40Jessop
  • 45McAtee

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 6O'Connor
  • 4O'Connor
  • 5Canavan
  • 23Wood
  • 22Sutton
  • 18Watt
  • 15Vernam
  • 26Scales
  • 31Crankshaw
  • 29Cook

Substitutes

  • 10Donaldson
  • 12Stevens
  • 13Hornby
  • 14Foulds
  • 17Evans
  • 19Burrell
  • 28Rowe
Referee:
Tom Nield

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cheltenham36198948331565
2Cambridge371971155342164
3Forest Green361711849371262
4Tranmere35187104839961
5Bolton36179104743460
6Morecambe36178115149259
7Newport36169114637957
8Exeter341411958401853
9Salford3513121041291251
10Crawley35149124744351
11Carlisle34147134641549
12Leyton Orient36139143939048
13Bradford34139123838048
14Harrogate36146164041-148
15Stevenage371016113132-146
16Mansfield37916124448-443
17Oldham36119165261-942
18Scunthorpe35126173645-942
19Port Vale37118184651-541
20Walsall35815123845-739
21Barrow34108164143-238
22Colchester36814143349-1638
23Southend36710192250-2831
24Grimsby35610192654-2828
