Aaron Ramsey has made 27 appearances for Juventus this season

Wales are planning talks with Juventus over midfielder Aaron Ramsey's World Cup qualifying availability.

Ramsey was named in Wales' squad for qualifiers in Belgium on 24 March and at home to Czech Republic on 30 March.

The 30-year old missed Juventus' 3-1 Serie A win at Cagliari on Sunday with a thigh injury the Italian media claim will keep him out for three weeks.

"We'll have dialogue with the club and see where we're at with it," Wales' assistant boss Robert Page said.

Page said it will be "business as usual" for Wales as he stays in charge for this month's matches while manager Ryan Giggs remains absent.

Giggs had his bail extended to 1 May after denying an allegation of assault.

Page named a 31-man squad for the World Cup qualifiers and a friendly with Mexico, with Ramsey included despite Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo saying he has "physical problems."

"We've got to be sympathetic in how we deal with it and communication between ourselves and the club is imperative," Page said.

"We'll have conversations and if we feel it's doable to get him in and in contention for parts of these games then we'll see.

"But we have to respect that Juventus might not want to risk him and get his recovery done there.

"Our medical team will take no chances if he's not going to be fit, but we'll see if we can get him over and have a look."

Ramsey has started only three of Wales' last 20 games due to injury and has played only once since Wales qualified for the delayed 2020 European Championship.

That has led to some Wales fans questioning Ramsey's commitment, but Page says no-one will be more frustrated than the former Arsenal man.

"I understand where the fans are coming from but if you're injured, you're injured," he added.

"No-one will be more frustrated than Aaron right now. He's keen to come, he wants to get in the building and for us to have a look at him.

"Hopefully things will develop in the next 24 hours and we'll have a clearer picture of what we're going to do with him.

"But I wouldn't question his commitment, and whenever he plays he adds value to the team."