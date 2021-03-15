Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ellen White (second from right) scored a hat-trick in England's win against Northern Ireland in February

England will play France and Canada in April, with both matches shown live on BBC Four.

The Lionesses face the French in Caen on 9 April before playing Canada on 13 April at Stoke's Bet365 Stadium.

England have played just once in the past 12 months, thrashing Northern Ireland 6-0 in February.

It was also a first victory under temporary boss Hege Riise, who has since been named Team GB football head coach for this summer's Tokyo Olympics.

England's game against France, who are ranked third in the world, will be the first time the two nations have met for more than three years - with the Lionesses winning 4-1 when they last faced each other in the SheBelieves Cup in 2018.

It has been two years since England took on Canada, who won that match 1-0.

"I am looking forward to taking the team to play France," said Riise. "We all know they are one of the best in the world, but they will also recognise we are at a high level and will give them a competitive game.

"We have to use every opportunity to learn and improve, as individuals and as a group. With the Canada game also, this will be a great two matches and I am very happy for the players to have this opportunity."

The games are part of the ongoing preparations for England before they host the delayed Women's European Championship next year.

England fixtures in April

Friday, 9 April - France v England - kick-off 20:10 BST BBC Four

Tuesday, 13 April - England v Canada - kick-off 19:15 BST BBC Four