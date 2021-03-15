Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

County Antrim FA president Cheryl Lamont has become the first woman to be appointed as an Irish FA board member.

In December, the Irish FA voted to have a women's representative on the ruling board for the first time.

Lamont's appointment to the board was confirmed along with those of County Antrim FA officials Mervyn Martin and Simon McCoy.

Martin and McCoy secured their positions after a vote which also involved Ards official Brian Adams.

Those two vacancies were created when Robert Haworth (Co Antrim FA) and Alan Willis (Mid Ulster FA) stepped down from the board back in October having served the maximum three terms of three years.

The IFA board, which is chaired by Stephen Martin, also includes Irish FA President David Martin, Jack Grundie, Gerard Lawlor and Michael Wilson plus non-executive directors Helen Kirkpatrick and Norman McKeown.

The Irish FA also plans to appoint a new head of women's football in 2021.

The profile of women's football in Northern Ireland has never been higher with the country's international team facing Ukraine next month in a European Championship play-off with the winners qualifying for next year's finals.