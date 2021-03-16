Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Adriana Leon featured in all three of Canada's games in February;s SheBelieves Cup

West Ham's Canada international forward Adriana Leon is set to miss the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old, who has not featured for West Ham since before the international break, had surgery on a broken foot on Friday.

Leon has not played since coming on in Canada's 2-0 loss to Brazil in the SheBelieves Cup last month.

Ireland forward Leanne Kiernan and Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold are also side-lined with injury.

Arnold has strained knee ligaments and Kiernan has shin splints, but both should be fit before the end of the season as the Hammers bid to avoid relegation from the Women's Super League.