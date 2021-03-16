Last updated on .From the section Swindon

John Sheridan began the season managing Wigan Athletic on a month-to-month contract

John Sheridan says he wants to "fight the cause" and continue as Swindon Town manager having hinted at resigning.

"I'm going to take a good look at myself tonight and consider my own position," Sheridan said after a home defeat by Gillingham on Saturday.

It was their fourth straight League One loss to leave them only above bottom side AFC Wimbledon on goal difference.

"After discussions, I want to give 120% to keeping this side in the division," he told BBC Radio Wiltshire on Tuesday.

"I was really considering letting go with 11 games to go. I thought there was an opportunity with enough points to play for for someone else to come in and have a go and hopefully turn things around.

"But after speaking with a few people, I've decided to stay. I don't want to just walk away and turn my back on the club.

"I just want to fight the cause more than anything else."

Sheridan was appointed in November on a deal until the end of the season after leaving fellow League One club Wigan Athletic.

But just six league wins from 26 matches have left Swindon two points adrift of safety in their first season back in the division following promotion from League Two last year.

"I'm encouraged people want me to stay," he added. "People have got an opinion and that's totally justified when we're in the position we're are in the league.

"But the people who matter and have spoken to me want me to stay and that's hugely encouraging."

Swindon's next match is at Fleetwood on Saturday as they prepare for three away games in the space of seven days.

Just three points separate the current bottom six sides and Swindon still have to play all but one of them in their remaining 11 games.