Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Lee Bowyer's appointment was confirmed 15 minutes after Blues said Aitor Karanka had stepped down

Birmingham City have appointed former Charlton boss Lee Bowyer as their new head coach within minutes of confirming Aitor Karanka had stepped down.

Karanka, 47, had been in charge of Blues for less than eight months.

Bowyer, 44, who resigned from his job with the Addicks on Monday, has signed a deal until June 2023.

Saturday's 3-0 loss to Bristol City was Blues' 12th home defeat of the campaign and left them just three points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

But Birmingham have also played four more games than 22nd-placed Rotherham and have 10 fixtures left this season.

Blues released a short statement on Tuesday confirming Karanka had "stepped down" and "further information would be provided in due course".

Within 15 minutes, they confirmed the arrival of former Birmingham midfielder Bowyer, who left The Valley after nearly three years at the League One club.

"I'm absolutely delighted and it's great to be back," Bowyer said. external-link

"I've already seen some of the old faces from when I was here last and I'm just really looking forward to getting to work.

"My priority is to lift everybody. Not just the players, the staff as well. It seems like it's not been in a very good place, so I've got to lift them.

"I've got to try and implement what I want very quickly. The team will improve, I have no doubt about that but we already have a good base to work with.

Bowyer's first game in charge is against fifth-placed Reading at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on Wednesday.

Former Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest boss Karanka, who succeeded Spanish compatriot Pep Clotet in July, leaves without Blues fans being able to attend any of their 38 league and cup games in his time in charge.

The decision to replace former Real Madrid player Karanka with Bowyer means City owners Trillion Trophy Asia have appointed their eighth manager since taking control of the club in October 2016.

Blues are in their 10th season in the Championship, following relegation from the Premier League in 2011- the same season they beat Arsenal to win the League Cup at Wembley, the club's greatest honour.

In that time, they have finished in the Championship top 10 just three times, once under Chris Hughton, when they reached the play-offs in 2012, and twice under Gary Rowett, in 2015 and 2016 - and they have endured relegation battles in five of their 10 seasons back at second-tier level.