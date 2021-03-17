Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Clarke, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Dundee United
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Chris Wilder, who has just left Sheffield United, would be a smart choice to replace Neil Lennon as Celtic manager, says former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Scotland head coach Steve Clarke refuses to rule himself out of the running for the Celtic job. (Sun)
"I could be somewhere else in the summer," admits Clarke when discussing the speculation around the Celtic vacancy. (Record)
Striker Che Adams could win 60 Scotland caps after being called up to the squad, says Clarke. (Scotsman - subscription required)
However, Clarke has given Southampton's Adams no assurances about inclusion in his European Championship squad. (Herald - subscription required)
Former Celtic striker John Hartson says the club's reluctance to field Leigh Griffiths has cost the forward his place in the Scotland squad. (Record)
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has backed forward Kevin Nisbet to become a Scotland regular after his maiden call-up to the national squad. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Nisbet needs to take his game "to another level" after being called up to the Scotland squad, says former Hibs striker Tam McManus. (Record)
Rangers trio Borna Barisic, Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe are each one booking away from a European suspension ahead of Thursday's Europa League last-16 return leg with Slavia Prague at Ibrox, with the aggregate score tied at 1-1. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Stephen Glass and Scott Brown teaming up as Aberdeen's new management team "is a great idea", according to former Hibernian and Kilmarnock boss Bobby Williamson. (Sun)
Glass, Brown and Allan Russell would be former Aberdeen captain Willie Miller's choice as the club's new coaching staff. (Evening Express - subscription required)
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren says selling the Sioux Falls Canaries baseball team will allow him to focus on the Tannadice club. (Courier - subscription required)