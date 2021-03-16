Last updated on .From the section Scottish

All clubs must have played 18 games by 23 April for a league split to be triggered

Scottish clubs in Leagues 1 and 2 have voted in favour of a reduced 22-match season, with a split after 18 games.

Fixtures had been released for a 20 March resumption after both divisions were suspended in January because of the rising prevalence of coronavirus.

Both campaigns had originally been scheduled for 27 games.

The SPFL say clubs "have until 23 April to complete 18 league fixtures" before each division splits in two for a further four rounds of matches.

"If any clubs are unable to complete their 18 fixtures by 23 April, then the post-split fixture dates for that division will be used to ensure that every club has completed 18 matches by 6 May, in time for participation in the promotion and relegation playoffs," the league body explained.

If matches after the split cannot be fulfilled, league positions will be decided on a points-per-game basis.

A statement on behalf of Leagues 1 & 2 read: "The suspension of football was imposed on us, with no regard or respect for almost half of the SPFL clubs in Scotland. The impact on us was disregarded."

With some teams having played as few as eight matches, the SPFL board had suggested a revised 18-game structure. However, a steering group made up of representatives from both divisions pushed for a 22-game alternative.

No team will be asked to play more than four matches in any eight consecutive days and fixtures up to the 18th round of games have been published.

The inter-divisional play-offs between the Championship, League 1 and League 2 will start on 8 May, three days later than first planned.

The Championship and Leagues 1 and 2 normally play a 36-game campaign but all three divisions started later than usual this season because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Competition on the pitch will be as fierce as ever, but the aim is to get everyone over the line and draw a terrible season to a fair conclusion," read the League 1 and 2 statement.