Sheffield United and Southampton each fined £20,000 for failing to control players
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
Sheffield United and Southampton have been fined £20,000 each for failing to ensure their players "conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".
Both clubs admitted breaching Football Association Rule E2 after tempers flared late on in Saints' 2-0 win.
John Fleck's foul on Saints' Che Adams sparked the confrontation.
Fleck was shown a yellow card, with team-mate Oli McBurnie and Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard then booked for their reaction.
- Why are Britain's the fattest in Western Europe?: BBC Food looks at the UK's problem with obesity
- Line of Duty Series 6 is coming: Get ready with the brand new trailer