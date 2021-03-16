Real Madrid v Atalanta

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Courtois
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 6Nacho
- 17Vázquez
- 15Valverde
- 10Modric
- 8Kroos
- 23Mendy
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 11Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 13Lunin
- 22Isco
- 25Rodrygo
- 26Altube
- 34Duro
Atalanta
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 57Sportiello
- 2Toloi
- 17Romero
- 19Djimsiti
- 3Maehle
- 32Pessina
- 15de Roon
- 8Gosens
- 18Malinovskiy
- 88Pasalic
- 9Muriel
Substitutes
- 6Palomino
- 7Lammers
- 13Caldara
- 31Rossi
- 40Ruggeri
- 41Ghislandi
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 72Ilicic
- 91Zapata
- 95Gollini
- Referee:
- Danny Makkelie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Robin Gosens (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Post update
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Post update
Matteo Pessina (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Tolói.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Federico Valverde.
Post update
Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Lucas Vázquez.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cristian Romero (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Muriel with a cross.
Post update
Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).
Post update
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Sergio Ramos.
Post update
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Joakim Maehle (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
Post update
Attempt saved. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Muriel with a cross.