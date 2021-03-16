Bayern Munich v Lazio

Robert Lewandowski's opening goal in the first leg was his 72nd Champions League strike

Bayern Munich are waiting on the fitness of Manuel Neuer and Kingsley Coman for Wednesday's Champions League last-16 second leg at home to Lazio.

Reigning champions Bayern hold a 4-1 lead from the first leg in Rome but have doubts over winger Coman (muscle injury) and goalkeeper Neuer (illness).

Neuer sat out Tuesday's training session so Alexander Nubel stands by to make only a third start this season.

"We have to wait, but hope they are OK," said Bayern boss Hansi Flick.

Bundelisga leaders Bayern, who have won three successive domestic matches since the first leg, have options to replace Coman, with Germany stars Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane both fit.

"We want to win this game, we are on a good run and want to continue it," added Flick.

"We have to perform well because Lazio know how to score goals so we have to be alert and ready from the start."

Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi is focused on qualifying for next season's competition after admitting their first-leg collapse - falling 4-0 behind inside 47 minutes - has made further progress unlikely this term.

No side in the history of the competition - in its current guise as the Champions League or its predecessor the European Cup - has ever progressed from a knockout tie after losing the first leg by three or more goals at home.

Before this season, Lazio had not qualified for the Champions League since 2007-08 and Inzaghi is keen to avoid it being a one-off although they sit seventh in Serie A, six points behind fourth-placed Atalanta.

"We hadn't entered the Champions League for more than 10 years, we missed the second round [last 16] for 20 years. We have to hit it more consistently," said Inzaghi.

"We have to fully enjoy an evening like Wednesday night. Unfortunately, with the first leg we have compromised passage to the next round."

