Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

United beat Leicester 2-1 in the 2016 Community Shield at Wembley

FA Cup quarter-finals Dates: 20-21 March Coverage: Chelsea v Sheffield United (13:30 GMT kick-off) plus Leicester City v Manchester United (17:00 kick-off) live on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Sport website on Sunday, 21 March

Leicester City and Manchester United go head-to-head in their FA Cup quarter-final at 17:00 GMT on Sunday - a game you can watch live on BBC One.

The last time the two sides met in a game outside of the Premier League was the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium in 2016.

Leicester were Premier League champions after a stunning 2015-16 campaign, while Louis van Gaal lifted the FA Cup, in what proved his final match as United boss, thanks to an extra-time victory over Crystal Palace.

United managed to outfox the Foxes in August 2016 - so how many of the starting XIs from that day can you name?

There are eight minutes on the clock.

Time... starts... now!