Jeffrey's Ballymena United side occupy seventh place in the table

Warrenpoint Town and Ballymena United drew 1-1 at Milltown on Tuesday in the first of two matches between the sides in the space of four days.

Joe McCready cut inside and curled a superb right-foot effort into the top right hand corner of the net on eight minutes to give the visitors the lead.

Points' Ryan Swan and United's Jude Winchester both struck the woodwork.

Adam Carroll equalised on 37 when he headed home from the edge of the six-yard box from Kaelan Dillon's corner.

Carroll met the corner and headed in through a pack of defenders after the corner had been awarded as a result of a mix-up between Sean Graham and goalkeeper Jordan Williamson.

The first chance of the game fell to teenage Ballymena defender Trai Hume but he could not direct his free header on target.

Soon after McCready accepted a nice reverse pass from Jude Winchester to fire in the opener.

Swan then hit the post with his drilled attempt - the ball running across the goal-line before falling into the grateful hands of Williamson.

Gabriel Sava saved from Ryan Waide and then Winchester crashed his drive off the post.

Carroll equalised and the goalmouth action was a lot less frequent after the interval.

Ballymena's unbeaten run extends to six matches and they remain seventh in the table, four points behind Cliftonville with a match in hand over the Reds. Warrenpoint stay ninth.

Saturday's meeting between the sides will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer from 17:30 GMT.