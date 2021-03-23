Last updated on .From the section Football

Joe Allen: Wales midfielder says Qatar could be my last chance to reach World Cup

Wales begin their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign on Wednesday with what is, on paper, the most difficult fixture in international football - an away game against Belgium.

The Belgians top the world rankings and boast a squad packed with star quality.

Unbeaten in competitive home matches since 2010, they are overwhelming favourites to win Group E.

But Wales, aiming to reach a first World Cup since 1958, have recent history on their side against Belgium.

Despite their long absence from World Cups and the fact they are 17 places lower than the Red Devils in the world rankings, Wales are unbeaten in their past four meetings with Belgium.

The most recent of those was a 3-1 quarter-final win at Euro 2016 and, while much can change over such a period of time, that result will provide encouragement for Wales' trip to Leuven.

"Maybe from a psychological point of view it will have an impact, but we do have different squads," said Wales caretaker manager Robert Page.

"We've looked back at past footage and recent games too. We've identified areas we think we can hurt them and exploit and it's about our game plan and standards and maintaining them, and if we do that it'll be a good game."

Assistant coach Page is still in charge of Wales while manager Ryan Giggs remains absent.

Giggs has had his bail extended to 1 May after denying an allegation of assault.

Page has said it will be "business as usual" for Wales, having done the same job last November when Wales won their Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland to top their group.

This month's fixtures are a considerable step up.

After Wednesday's game with Belgium in Leuven, Wales host Mexico in a friendly at Cardiff City Stadium, then face the Czech Republic at the same venue in another World Cup qualifier on Tuesday, 30 March.

"Irrespective of who we play, what competition it is, we have key values and standards we've set within our group, and it's about us not falling below those standards irrespective of who we play against," said Page.

"Yes, we're playing against arguably much better opposition than we've faced in the past in the Nations League, a fantastic team we respect, but they'll respect us and the team we can put out and how we can hurt them."

Richard Evans: Wales game will be 'strange' for the Welshman on Belgium's staff

Team news

Wales have been hit by the withdrawals of three players since naming their squad for these matches last week.

Injuries have ruled out Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey (thigh), Tottenham left-back Ben Davies (calf) and Luton centre-back Tom Lockyer (ankle).

Ramsey, 30, has started only three of Wales' past 20 games due to injury and has played only once since Wales qualified for the delayed 2020 European Championship.

But there is better news with the return of Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen, another who has not played for Wales since 2019's win over Hungary which sealed qualification for Euro 2020.

Belgium, meanwhile, have their all-time leading goal scorer Romelu Lukaku available despite Inter Milan initially blocking their players from leaving Italy.

Milan's health authority made the decision to stop Inter players joining up with their national teams because of Covid-19 cases at the Serie A club.

But forward Lukaku was called up by Belgium boss Roberto Martinez and has since tested negative for coronavirus.

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard misses out with an ankle injury despite making his first club appearance since January last weekend.

Belgium are also without Borussia Dortmund midfielder Alex Witsel, who had surgery on an Achilles problem in January.

Martinez has called up a host of star names, including Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Napoli forward Dries Mertens.

Match facts