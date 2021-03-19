Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Nicky (left) and Danny Cowley last worked together at Huddersfield Town last season

Portsmouth have appointed former Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley as their new head coach.

Cowley, 42, replaces Kenny Jackett, who was sacked on Sunday a day after Pompey's defeat by Salford City in the delayed 2020 Papa John's Trophy final.

He joins the club on an initial deal until the end of the season.

Cowley will also be assisted by his younger brother Nicky at Fratton Park and the pair will start their tenure at home to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

"This is a club with unbelievable tradition, so the board didn't need to sell it to us," Danny said. "We're proud and privileged to be here.

"Hopefully they saw two hard-working people who love the game and we're delighted to be at Pompey.

"We always have the ambition of leaving a club in a better position than we found it. We'll be working every day in order to achieve that here."

Saturday's defeat by League Two Salford at Wembley was on the back of a run of one win in seven League One games for Portsmouth, which saw them drop out of the play-off places.

Defeat against fellow-promotion hopefuls Peterborough United on Tuesday has left them 10th in the table, 13 points off the top two and three points off the play-off places.

Cowley left Huddersfield in July after 10 months in charge of the Championship club.

He had joined from Lincoln in September 2019 with the Terriers 23rd in the table after failing to win any of their first six matches.

But Cowley was sacked despite having as good as confirmed the club's survival in a season delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

During their time at Lincoln, the Cowleys guided the Imps to promotions from the National League and League Two in their three full seasons in charge.

The pair also led Lincoln to a first Wembley appearance in their 133-year history - a Checkatrade Trophy victory in 2018 - as well as an FA Cup quarter-final against Arsenal in 2017 while they were a non-league club.