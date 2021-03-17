Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Demi Stokes surpassed 150 appearances earlier this season

England defender Demi Stokes has signed a two-year contract extension with Manchester City until the summer of 2023.

The 29-year-old has been with City since 2015 and has since won six trophies, including the Women's Super League title in 2016.

Stokes started her career at Sunderland and played for Vancouver and South Florida before joining City.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of Manchester City," Stokes said. external-link

"I'm very grateful and fortunate to have the opportunity to continue my journey here with this amazing team.

"In my mind, I didn't want to be anywhere but here - this club is home for me, and it was an easy decision to extend my stay."

The South Shields-born defender has 58 caps for England and passed 150 career games in 2021.