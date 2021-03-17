Last updated on .From the section Woking

Woking beat Torquay in the FA Trophy quarter-finals to book a semi-final date with Hereford

Woking have threatened to follow Dover's lead in furloughing players and effectively cancel their remaining National League fixtures if they fail to reach the FA Trophy final.

The Cards play Hereford in the semi-final on 27 March, hoping to win the competition for a record fourth time.

With no relegation and nothing to play for in the league, a Wembley visit is the only carrot for the club.

"It's the only thing that matters," boss Alan Dowson told BBC Surrey.

"If we want to have their Wembley dream like I do and I'm sure they do they should up their game next week. If they don't, I'll put the whole squad on furlough."

Dover opted to furlough players, staff and management, in spite of the vote to continue the National League fixtures, as a way of protecting the long-term future of the club.

It was a decision taken after grants made available to clubs in step one and two were replaced by £11m of government funding in the form of loans from January.

Gateshead-born Dowson is already preparing for a revamp of the squad next season, as Woking will turn full-time - so these games could be the last for some members of the playing group.

The former Kingstonian boss says motivating players has been difficult with Covid-19, the lack of fans and the lack of jeopardy at the bottom end of the table.

Woking are 18th in the National League with just eight wins from their 26 matches.

"It's been a horrendous year, except for the cup run, it's the worst season I've had in 15 years," Dowson said.

"Let's get the cards on the table, we'll have a clean sweep next season.

"If we don't get through then the players know how I think. I've got some young players and talent that could come into the team but it depends on next week."