Mel Morris bought Derby County in 2015

Derby County owner Mel Morris has called off the sale of the Championship club to Derventio Holdings.

A deal was announced on 6 November and was set to be completed within days.

But despite repeated assurances, neither Sheikh Khaled, nor the Abu Dhabi-based Bin Zayed Group - Derventio's owner - have come up with the funds to complete the takeover.

Morris has finally lost patience and has already been in talks with other interested buyers.

As BBC Sport was previously told neither side could back out of the deal, it is not known if any penalties are attached to its collapse, and if so, who is responsible.

However, talks will be complicated by uncertainty over the Rams' status.

Despite the battling draw with Brentford on Tuesday, Wayne Rooney's side are only eight points ahead of third-bottom Rotherham United, who have four games in hand.