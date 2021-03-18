Danny Denholm plays for part-time for East Fife in Scotland's League 1 and is also a PE teacher in Dunfermline. Here, he discusses keeping fit at home, fixture congestion and expanded waistlines as Leagues 1 and 2 return after their shutdown.

I never thought I would see the day where we are doing pre-season running in March. But we've been back training for over a week now and it's been great to be back amongst it.

Having not seen the boys since Leagues 1 and 2 were suspended in January, I was expecting a visible rise in body fat percentage from several of my team-mates. Surprisingly, this has not been the case.

Well, not to the naked eye anyway. We are still not allowed to shower after training, so I can't apply more forensic scrutiny on their waistlines.

During that recent spell of heavy snow and ferocious winds, I was forced to try some home workouts, dabbling in a bit of bodypump, and dare I say it, Zumba.

The latter was a step too far even for me, and certainly did not go down well with the downstairs neighbours. For their sake and for mine, I won't be doing Zumba again for the foreseeable.

Some of the boys may have been a bit tentative over returning, but the immature patter and toilet humour have come back quicker than most of the East Fife squad's first touch.

It all feels strangely normal. One difference is the Covid testing, which was one of the essential caveats for lower-league football to continue.

I don't enjoy it. The giant cotton swab, more akin to a Gladiators pugle-stick than the tiny ones used for ears, is shoved down your throat before exploring the upper regions of your nostrils. It has found areas of my nose that have never been explored before. We understand that it's necessary, but nobody looks forward to it.

Quiz shows, wheelie bins & rip-off replicas

At the time of writing, we have completed four sessions and my legs are certainly feeling it. However, it means so much that we have been allowed to train and play again.

I know mental health is talked about a lot, but coming back has done wonders for mine. It has given me renewed purpose, a chance to socialise, and the competitive outlet that I need. I had been filling that void by challenging my fiancée to competitions over teatime quiz shows. It hasn't been healthy...

In Scotland, SPFL clubs rarely unanimously agree on anything. There are usually arguments, heels dug in, and elements of self-preservation. But all League 1 and 2 clubs banded together. This strange, but heart-warming, outcome shows you how much it means to every individual involved.

East Fife will play seven games in 14 days at one stage over the next few weeks

With all that said, I can't help but have one eye on the revised fixture list. The proposal the clubs have agreed on is quite ridiculous, frankly. There is one stage where we play seven games in the 14 days.

Remember that time when Jurgen Klopp was moaning about playing a game two days after Liverpool's previous fixture? Well, we are doing that same for seven games in a row while turning up for our full-time jobs in between. Madness.

As a PE teacher, I'm considering rolling a wheelie bin over to the court or pitch, filling it with ice water and teaching classes from there.

I'd be lying if was to say that the physical welfare of players wasn't a concern. I definitely predict several injuries and burnout.

I also foresee issues with some players employers. I'm not sure I'd be too keen to let a member of my staff leave work four hours early to drive up to Peterhead on a Tuesday night. Especially not when that same player might have to come grovelling to ask for an early finish on the Thursday so he can make it to Cove Rangers away. It does look like a bit of a logistical nightmare.

That being said, I am a glass half-full kind of guy. With this in mind, clubs seem to be bolstering their squads with a focus on quantity, with a lot of youngsters from full-time sides arriving on loan and getting chucked in at the deep end.

The deluge of games will leave little to no time for training. I enjoy training - honestly - but nothing beats matches.

I'm getting waves of nostalgia thinking back to my childhood where it was just games, games, games. Spring-into-summer with the cut grass and wearing rip-off replica boots of whatever Ronaldo was wearing (R9, the real Ronaldo). Just bliss.

Instead of kids' football, I am now representing East Fife in professional matches... still wearing rip-off replica boots mind you. The disappointment of shanking a cross into the stand, a ropey touch, and a dragged shot will inevitably occur; but it will not dent the delight I feel at getting back to football.