Paul Pogba is yet to feature in the Europa League for Manchester United this season

Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek and David de Gea could feature in the second leg of Manchester United's Europa League last-16 tie at AC Milan on Thursday.

However, Edinson Cavani, Eric Bailly and Anthony Martial are all ruled out.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has overcome a thigh injury and could play for Milan against his former employers.

Ismael Bennacer is also fit for the hosts but captain Alessio Romagnoli, Ante Rebic, Davide Calabria and Rafael Leao are all doubts.

With the tie evenly poised at 1-1 after the first leg at Old Trafford, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had hoped to welcome Cavani back to lead his attack.

And the Uruguayan, who has missed the past three matches, was named in United's 21-man travelling party for the San Siro match before being withdrawn after suffering an adverse reaction to training on Wednesday.

On a more positive note Pogba could make his first appearance since sustaining a thigh injury against Everton on 6 February and De Gea may be involved after returning from paternity leave in Spain.

'A trophy can mask other problems'

Meanwhile, Solskjaer says the club has made progress this term regardless of whether they end the season with silverware or not.

The Old Trafford club have not won a trophy since 2016-17, when they won the Europa League and EFL Cup under former boss Jose Mourinho.

United, who are currently second in the Premier League, will also need to win eight of their final nine top-flight games in England to match their highest points tally since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, which was also achieved under Mourinho in 2017-18.

"When you see the culture and what's happening every day, I feel a lot of improvement in the everyday routine and everyday work we do," said Solskjaer.

"The boys have taken on board what we want and it's for others to assess how much of an improvement [has been made].

"We're 12 points ahead of what we were at the same time in the league last season. Of course we're all aiming to win trophies.

"But, as we've said, sometimes a trophy can hide the other fact what's happening at the club. Any cup competition can give you a trophy but sometimes it's more of an ego thing from managers and clubs - 'we've finally won something'.

"We need to see progress and if we progress well enough and perform well enough the trophies will end up at the club again. But it's not like a trophy will say that 'we're back'.

"No. It's the gradual progression and the consistency of being in the top of the league, in and around there, and then add the odd trophies."

The best of the stats