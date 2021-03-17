Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Steve Jagielka scored 23 goals in 207 appearances in six seasons for Shrewsbury after being signed by Jake King in 1997

Former Shrewsbury Town, Sheffield United, Accrington Stanley and AFC Telford United striker Steve Jagielka has died at the age of 43.

The elder brother of Sheffield United and England defender Phil Jagielka, he has been remembered by his old clubs.

Sheffield United said they were "deeply saddened by the news".

"The condolences of all at the Blades are with Phil and the rest of the Jagielka family at this difficult time," they said in a statement.

Shrewsbury and Telford United also said they were "saddened" to hear the news about Manchester-born Jagielka, who began his career with Stoke City.

Wales international midfielder Dave Edwards, his former Shrewsbury team-mate, described him as "a legend and a great guy".

After leaving Shrewsbury for the Blades in November 2003, Jagielka moved on the following summer to Accrington.

In his second season there, in 2005-06, he helped Stanley win promotion to return to the Football League after a 45-year absence.

He then stayed in non-league, spending a season with Droylsden before moving back to Shropshire to spend two years at Telford, where he became captain, as well as playing for Hednesford Town and Ellesmere Rangers.