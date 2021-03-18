Women's Premiership: Holders Glentoran to start campaign against Crusaders

Glentoran won the Women's Premiership by three points over Linfield
Reigning Women's Premiership champions Glentroan will begin the defence of their title at home to Crusaders Strikers on 28 April.

Linfield take on Sion Swifts and Derry City host Cliftonville in the other opening-day matches.

The 20-round season will see teams play each other four times and is scheduled to end on Wednesday, 6 October.

Covid-19 heavily impacted the 10-game 2020 campaign as Glentoran edged Linfield and Sion Swifts to the title.

Billy Clarke's side ended Linfield's run of four successive titles last season, however several fixtures were impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The new Women's Premiership season, which is deemed as an elite competition under the Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland, kicks off on 28 April and the first set of derby fixtures take place in the third gameweek on 12 May.

The north Belfast derby between Cliftonville and Crusaders, the north-west encounter between Sion Swifts and Derry City plus Glentoran and Linfield's 'big two' derby are also scheduled to take place on 16 June, 28 July and 8 September.

The final round of fixtures are pencilled in for 6 October when Glentoran will face Derry City, Linfield take on Crusaders Strikers while Cliftonville host Sion Swifts.

Everyone will want to beat us

Glentoran captain Jess Foy believes Crusaders will "be a tough start and looking for revenge" after the east Belfast outfit won the title at Seaview last season.

"It's nice to have a date to look forward to and see who we are up against," said Foy.

"We can't take anything from granted and we can't live off last season. This year will be full of new challenges and every game for us is massive now.

"The league is so competitive and every game is challenging. We have a target on our backs and everyone will be trying to beat us.

"It's a privilege to be in that situation but it means that we are going to have to give it our best every week."

2021 Women's Premiership fixtures:

Gameweek one - Wednesday, 28 April
Derry City v Cliftonville
Glentoran v Crusaders Strikers
Linfield v Sion Swifts
Gameweek two - Wednesday, 5 May
Cliftonville v Linfield
Crusaders Strikers v Derry City
Sion Swifts v Glentoran
Gameweek three- Wednesday, 12 May
Crusaders Strikers v Cliftonville
Derry City v Sion Swifts
Glentoran v Linfield
Gameweek four - Wednesday, 19 May
Cliftonville v Gletoran
Linfield v Derry City
Sion Swifts v Crusaders Strikers
Gameweek five - Wednesday, 26 May
Crusaders Strikers v Linfield
Derry City v Glentoran
Sion Swifts v Cliftonville
Gameweek six - Wednesday, 2 June
Derry City v Crusaders Strikers
Glentoran v Sion Swifts
Linfield v Cliftonville
Gameweek seven - Wednesday, 9 June
Cliftonville v Derry City
Crusaders v Glentoran
Sion Swifts v Linfield
Gameweek eight - Wednesday, 16 June
Cliftonville v Crusaders Strikers
Linfield v Glentoran
Sion Swifts v Derry City
Gameweek nine - Wednesday, 23 June
Crusaders Strikers v Sion Swifts
Derry City v Linfield
Glentoran v Cliftonville
Gameweek 10 - Wednesday, 30 June
Cliftonville v Sion Swifts
Glentoran v Derry City
Linfield v Crusaders Strikers
Gameweek 11 - Wednesday, 7 July
Cliftonville v Linfield
Crusaders Strikers v Derry City
Sion Swifts v Glentoran
Gameweek 12- Wednesday, 21 July
Derry City v Cliftonville
Glentoran v Crusaders Strikers
Linfield v Sion Swifts
Gameweek 13 - Wednesday, 28 July
Crusaders Strikers v Cliftonville
Derry City v Sion Swifts
Glentoran v Linfield
Gameweek 14 - Wednesday, 4 August
Cliftonville v Glentoran
Linfield v Derry City
Sion Swifts v Crusaders Strikers
Gameweek 15 - Wednesday, 11 August
Crusaders Strikers v Linfield
Derry City v Glentoran
Sion Swifts v Crusaders Strikers
Gameweek 16 - Wednesday, 25 August
Derry City v Crusaders Strikers
Glentoran v Sion Swifts
Linfield v Cliftonville
Gameweek 17 - Wednesday, 1 September
Cliftonville v Derry City
Crusaders Strikers v Glentoran
Sion Swifts v Linfield
Gameweek 18 - Wednesday, 8 September
Cliftonville v Crusaders Strikers
Linfield v Glentoran
Sion Swifts v Derry City
Gameweek 19 - Wednesday, 29 September
Crusaders Strikers v Sion Swifts
Derry City v Linfield
Glentoran v Cliftonville
Gameweek 20 - Wednesday, 6 October
Cliftonville v Sion Swifts
Glentoran v Derry City
Linfield v Crusaders Strikers

