Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran won the Women's Premiership by three points over Linfield

Reigning Women's Premiership champions Glentroan will begin the defence of their title at home to Crusaders Strikers on 28 April.

Linfield take on Sion Swifts and Derry City host Cliftonville in the other opening-day matches.

The 20-round season will see teams play each other four times and is scheduled to end on Wednesday, 6 October.

Covid-19 heavily impacted the 10-game 2020 campaign as Glentoran edged Linfield and Sion Swifts to the title.

Billy Clarke's side ended Linfield's run of four successive titles last season, however several fixtures were impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The new Women's Premiership season, which is deemed as an elite competition under the Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland, kicks off on 28 April and the first set of derby fixtures take place in the third gameweek on 12 May.

The north Belfast derby between Cliftonville and Crusaders, the north-west encounter between Sion Swifts and Derry City plus Glentoran and Linfield's 'big two' derby are also scheduled to take place on 16 June, 28 July and 8 September.

The final round of fixtures are pencilled in for 6 October when Glentoran will face Derry City, Linfield take on Crusaders Strikers while Cliftonville host Sion Swifts.

Everyone will want to beat us

Glentoran captain Jess Foy believes Crusaders will "be a tough start and looking for revenge" after the east Belfast outfit won the title at Seaview last season.

"It's nice to have a date to look forward to and see who we are up against," said Foy.

"We can't take anything from granted and we can't live off last season. This year will be full of new challenges and every game for us is massive now.

"The league is so competitive and every game is challenging. We have a target on our backs and everyone will be trying to beat us.

"It's a privilege to be in that situation but it means that we are going to have to give it our best every week."

2021 Women's Premiership fixtures:

Gameweek one - Wednesday, 28 April Derry City v Cliftonville Glentoran v Crusaders Strikers Linfield v Sion Swifts

Gameweek two - Wednesday, 5 May Cliftonville v Linfield Crusaders Strikers v Derry City Sion Swifts v Glentoran

Gameweek three- Wednesday, 12 May Crusaders Strikers v Cliftonville Derry City v Sion Swifts Glentoran v Linfield

Gameweek four - Wednesday, 19 May Cliftonville v Gletoran Linfield v Derry City Sion Swifts v Crusaders Strikers

Gameweek five - Wednesday, 26 May Crusaders Strikers v Linfield Derry City v Glentoran Sion Swifts v Cliftonville

Gameweek six - Wednesday, 2 June Derry City v Crusaders Strikers Glentoran v Sion Swifts Linfield v Cliftonville

Gameweek seven - Wednesday, 9 June Cliftonville v Derry City Crusaders v Glentoran Sion Swifts v Linfield

Gameweek eight - Wednesday, 16 June Cliftonville v Crusaders Strikers Linfield v Glentoran Sion Swifts v Derry City

Gameweek nine - Wednesday, 23 June Crusaders Strikers v Sion Swifts Derry City v Linfield Glentoran v Cliftonville

Gameweek 10 - Wednesday, 30 June Cliftonville v Sion Swifts Glentoran v Derry City Linfield v Crusaders Strikers

Gameweek 11 - Wednesday, 7 July Cliftonville v Linfield Crusaders Strikers v Derry City Sion Swifts v Glentoran

Gameweek 12- Wednesday, 21 July Derry City v Cliftonville Glentoran v Crusaders Strikers Linfield v Sion Swifts

Gameweek 13 - Wednesday, 28 July Crusaders Strikers v Cliftonville Derry City v Sion Swifts Glentoran v Linfield

Gameweek 14 - Wednesday, 4 August Cliftonville v Glentoran Linfield v Derry City Sion Swifts v Crusaders Strikers

Gameweek 15 - Wednesday, 11 August Crusaders Strikers v Linfield Derry City v Glentoran Sion Swifts v Crusaders Strikers

Gameweek 16 - Wednesday, 25 August Derry City v Crusaders Strikers Glentoran v Sion Swifts Linfield v Cliftonville

Gameweek 17 - Wednesday, 1 September Cliftonville v Derry City Crusaders Strikers v Glentoran Sion Swifts v Linfield

Gameweek 18 - Wednesday, 8 September Cliftonville v Crusaders Strikers Linfield v Glentoran Sion Swifts v Derry City

Gameweek 19 - Wednesday, 29 September Crusaders Strikers v Sion Swifts Derry City v Linfield Glentoran v Cliftonville