Caoimhin Kelleher has made five Liverpool appearances this season

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could make his senior debut after being named in the Republic of Ireland's squad for March's World Cup qualifiers.

Stephen Kenny has called-up the 22-year-old despite a recent stomach injury, but regular goalkeeper Darren Randolph has been ruled out.

Rochdale stopper Gavin Bazunu has received his first senior call-up.

The Republic face Serbia and Luxembourg in their opening two qualifiers on 24 and 27 March.

Kenny's side then face Qatar in a friendly on 30 March.

With West Ham stopper Randolph out and doubts surrounding the fitness of Kelleher, who has been injured since February, Kenny has named four goalkeepers in his 29-man squad.

Cork native Kelleher has made five appearances for Liverpool this season while deputising for Alisson.

Bazunu, 19, has impressed at Rochdale on loan from Manchester City and joins Bournemouth's Mark Travers and Burton Albion's Kieran O'Hara in the panel.

Brighton forward Aaron Connolly will be assessed after picking up a knock while Kenny has called highly-rated forward Troy Parrott, on loan at Ipswich Town from Tottenham Hotspur, into his squad for the first time.

Stoke City winger James McClean has been included despite having missed the last month due to a foot injury.

There is no place, however, for injured Norwich City forward Adam Idah, while John Egan, Harry Arter and James McCarthy also miss out.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Kieran O'Hara (Burton Albion).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Celtic, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Swansea City, on loan from Aston Villa), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Preston North End, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Robbie Brady (Burnley), James McClean (Stoke City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).

Strikers: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Shane Long (Bournemouth, on loan from Southampton), James Collins (Luton Town), Troy Parrott (Ipswich Town, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur).